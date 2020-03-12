FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two Tech colleges extend students spring break due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Both NWTC and Fox Valley Technical College have extended students’ spring break due to the coronavirus on March 12.

In a statement by NWTC, they say, “NWTC is extending spring break to March 28, in order to allow the campus to prepare alternative methods, wherever possible, for completing classes for those unable to attend class due to COVID-19.”

According to NWTC, the campus will remain open during this time operating on spring break hours. Classes will resume the week of Sunday, March 29.  

Fox Valley Technical College has released a statement that, “All planned student travel and employee travel not required to perform essential functions of the job are either canceled or suspended at this time.”

According to the university officials Fox Valley Tech has also decided to extend the college’s spring break an additional week and are taking measures to, ” To transition its coursework to an alternative delivery platform to best accommodate students while reducing the risk of spreading the virus face-to-face.”

