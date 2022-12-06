GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide.

According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.

Police responded to a reported weapon call at a residence on Humboldt Road. There were reports of people fighting and possibly involving guns.

Authorities found a vehicle that was driving the victim to a hospital. At the hospital, witnesses said that both Avion and Anthony shot a man unprovoked. One witness said that people were helping move someone out of an apartment, and the victim was called to help make sure everything went smoothly.

When the victim arrived, Avion allegedly hit him over the head with an object. Eventually, a gun was pulled from Avion or Anthony’s waistband and shot the victim. The complaint mentions that both Avion and Anthony shot the victim.

Witnesses said there were no previous issues with, and did not know what caused the incident.

The vehicle that Anthony and Avion were in was later found at a gas station not far away from the residence where the shooting happened. Police took the two into custody. Avion reportedly was found with blue pills as well as a large amount of cash.

Police also found more money as well as a bag of green leafy substance which was believed to be marijuana.

In the complaint, police spoke with Anthony who said that when the shooting started he ran to his car.

The two are charged with the following:

Avion Simbler Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to 60 years in prison Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison Possession of Narcotic Drugs Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Anthony Simbler Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime Felony Up to 60 years in prison Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison Bail Jumping Felony Up to six years in prison



Court records show that Avion is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on December 14 while Anthony is scheduled to have his on December 15. Both had $500,000 cash bonds, and both of which were signed.

No additional information was provided.