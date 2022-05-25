FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers.

According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.

The three teenagers had confronted the 15-year-old and began physically assaulting him. The 15-year-old began riding his bike back to Woodworth Middle School and proceeded to start a fight inside the school with another student who is believed to have been a mutual friend of the three teenagers that assaulted him.

Another 13-year-old Woodworth Middle School student joined in on the fight before officers were able to break things up.

The 15-year-old was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery, and Terroristic Threats while the 13-year-old was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Battery.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is actively investigating this incident and is still working to identify the three juveniles that were involved in the original fight.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this physical fight is asked to contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 322-3710.