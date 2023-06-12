FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers in Fond du Lac have been officially charged in what authorities suspect is a retaliation shooting between two gangs.

According to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, two people have been charged with attempted intentional homicide in relation to a shooting that happened on May 23. The shooting on May 23 is believed to be retaliation in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on May 7.

The incidents allegedly involved two different gangs operating within Fond du Lac.

19-year-old Lamarion Moore and 16-year-old Adamite Willey were both charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. Bail was reportedly set at $1 million for the two teenagers.

The criminal complaints mention that the two gangs believed to be operating in Fond du Lac are Born to Kill (BTK) and Crenshaw Mafia Gang (CMG).

In a statement, Toney says those responsible for gun violence will be arrested and face the consequences.

“We will never tolerate gun violence in our community and we will not relent in protecting our community from those that commit violence. Those responsible will be arrested by law enforcement and face the consequences of our justice system. I’m incredibly proud of the work

of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and their unwavering commitment to public safety. Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney

No additional information was provided.