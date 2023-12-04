MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were arrested in Manitowoc Sunday night and are facing over 20 charges after firing a stolen gun that residents say the bullets from that gun entered their apartments.

According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, Officers responded just before 8:00 p.m. to the 1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive for reports of shots being fired at an apartment complex.

Police say they were first told that the shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, however, multiple reports were made by residents in the area that bullets had gone into their apartments.

Authorities confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident despite the residents being home while the multiple rounds entered their apartments.

Officials say they identified one 17-year-old suspect and one 16-year-old accomplice, both from Two Rivers. The teens were then arrested in the 1100 block of Memorial Drive and were found to have a stolen gun in their possession.

The 17-year-old was held at the Manitowoc County Jail on the following charges:

12 counts of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

2 counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,

6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

1 count of Possession of a Dangerous weapon by a Minor

1 count of Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Disorderly Conduct

2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping

1 count of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

The 16-year-old was held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of being a Party to Crimes of the following:

12 counts of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon

2 counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,

6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property

1 count of Possession of a Dangerous weapon by a Minor

1 count of Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Disorderly Conduct

At this time, no other information on the incident is available and officers with the Manitowoc Police Department say an investigation is ongoing.