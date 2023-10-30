GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department say two teens suspected of being involved in a June drive-by shooting have been identified and are facing multiple charges.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, enough “adequate evidence” has been gathered to have charges on two teens allegedly involved in a shooting in the 900 block of North Broadway in Green Bay on June 9, 2023.

During the initial incident on June 9, a 45-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, and an 11-year-old girl were not hurt when their home was reportedly hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

Police say a 17-year-old teen, who was not home at the time, was believed to be the target of the drive-by shooting.

“We are fortunate that this act of violence did not result in our community mourning the loss of a family. We have to acknowledge the persistence of our officers, detectives and professional staff, who continued to gather the evidence needed to bring charges forward along with the outside agencies that helped us along the way.” Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

Authorities say an investigation revealed that 17-year-old Myles Schinke and 16-year-old Vance Degeneffe had an alleged issue with the targeted victim.

Both Schinke and Degeneffe are facing the following charges from the Brown County District Attorney’s Office:

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – PTAC

Drive or Operate a Vehicle without Owner’s Consent – PTAC

Intentionally Contribute to the Delinquency of a Child

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer – PTAC

Possession of a Firearm by Adjudicated Delinquent – PTAC

Police report that the teen suspects were believed to be known within days of the incident, however, the significant evidence needed to charge them was not collected until October 17.

Officers say no additional details are being released at this time as the case is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at (9200 448-3200. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).