MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teens in southcentral Wisconsin who were wanted for multiple burglaries, including auto theft, were arrested on Tuesday, one of which was armed with a loaded gun.

A release from the Madison Police Department states detectives within the MPD Burglary Crime Unit and other Dane County Law Enforcement Agencies have been working on multiple cases involving these teens.

Around 11 a.m. on March 7, members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team received information the teens were at an apartment along the 6800 block of Milwaukee Street.

At roughly the same time, MPD officers were sent to a property damage complaint in that same area and contacted the teens, the release states.

As a result of the investigation, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges that include Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent.

Officers say the 13-year-old, was allegedly armed with a loaded gun in their waistband at the time of his arrest.

Madison Police Department

The release also details that the 15-year-old was previously arrested last summer when a stolen vehicle connected to a shooting investigation crashed, and the occupants ran into a nearby movie theater, prompting a SWAT team response.

It was noted that the previous investigations are continuing and additional charges may be pending. A runaway teen was also located inside the apartment, along with another teen, officers say.

Charges include:

15-year-old Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (passenger) Criminal Damage to Property Theft from Auto Department of Corrections hold

13-year-old Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Person under 18



The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been provided.