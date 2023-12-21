DELAFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two ten-year-old boys tragically lost their lives after being passengers in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit on Wednesday night.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop just before midnight on December 20 in the area of Prospect Avenue and Interstate 94 for speeding and no plates displayed.

The vehicle reportedly fled from the traffic stop, and a pursuit was initiated westbound on Golf Road from Prospect Avenue in the city of Pewaukee.

The car was involved in a serious single-vehicle crash on Golf Road east of Greywood Lane in the town of Delafield. A total of six occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, which resulted in two ten-year-old boys losing their lives. Both ten-year-old boys were the driver’s sons but were not twins.

Additionally, the 29-year-old driver, the driver’s girlfriend (a 29-year-old female), the driver’s daughter (a six-year-old girl), and the driver’s niece (a 14-year-old girl) were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol were requested to complete an investigation into the pursuit and subsequent vehicle crash.

The driver is in critical but stable condition, the adult female is in stable condition, and both girls are in critical condition. All remain hospitalized as of Thursday, December 21.

The incident remains under investigation.