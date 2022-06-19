GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon.

At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street.

After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene to help individuals out of the car and help clean up debris from the crash.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash occurred.

No further information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.