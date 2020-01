HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — A crash on WIS 15 near Hortonville has caused the eastbound lanes of the highway to be closed.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says two-vehicles collided head-on on WIS 15 at County JJ just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials believe the vehicles were unable to see the centerline due to snow on the roadways. Only minor injuries were reported.

WIS 15 remained closed for about an hour to allow crews to clear the cars from the roadway.