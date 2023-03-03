REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County near Reedsville sent two people to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident happened on CTH W at Man Cal Road around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation detailed that a 38-year-old Little Chute man was going eastbound on Man Cal Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CTH W, authorities say.

The 38-year-old then reportedly collided with a 22-year-old woman who was traveling north on CTH W.

The man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported to Theda Clark in Neenah with ‘serious but non-life-threatening injuries.’

Authorities did note that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), and names are not being released at this time.

Assisting agencies included the:

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Morrison First Responders

Valders Ambulance

Reedsville Fire Department

Valders Fire Department

Manitowoc County Highway Department

The release was provided by WisDOT, and the WSP Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post.

No additional information was provided.