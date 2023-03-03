REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County near Reedsville sent two people to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident happened on CTH W at Man Cal Road around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.
A preliminary investigation detailed that a 38-year-old Little Chute man was going eastbound on Man Cal Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CTH W, authorities say.
The 38-year-old then reportedly collided with a 22-year-old woman who was traveling north on CTH W.
The man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported to Theda Clark in Neenah with ‘serious but non-life-threatening injuries.’
Authorities did note that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol was not a factor.
The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), and names are not being released at this time.
Assisting agencies included the:
- Brown County Sheriff’s Office
- Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office
- Morrison First Responders
- Valders Ambulance
- Reedsville Fire Department
- Valders Fire Department
- Manitowoc County Highway Department
The release was provided by WisDOT, and the WSP Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post.
No additional information was provided.