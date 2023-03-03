REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County near Reedsville sent two people to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident happened on CTH W at Man Cal Road around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation detailed that a 38-year-old Little Chute man was going eastbound on Man Cal Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CTH W, authorities say.

The 38-year-old then reportedly collided with a 22-year-old woman who was traveling north on CTH W.

The man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was transported to Theda Clark in Neenah with ‘serious but non-life-threatening injuries.’

Authorities did note that both drivers were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), and names are not being released at this time.

Assisting agencies included the:

  • Brown County Sheriff’s Office
  • Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office
  • Morrison First Responders
  • Valders Ambulance
  • Reedsville Fire Department
  • Valders Fire Department
  • Manitowoc County Highway Department

The release was provided by WisDOT, and the WSP Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post.

No additional information was provided.