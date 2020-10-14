GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two vehicle crash on Green Bay’s east side, minor injuries reported

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday night Green Bay Police responded to a 2 vehicle accident at the intersection of East Mason and South Baird Street.

According to authorities at the scene one car had pulled out in front of the other. Sargent Todd Behn was on scene and said that some people had fled the crash scene.

Minor injuries were reported from those in the accident.

A K9 unit was called to the scene, according to Sargent Todd Behn, to help locate any people that had left the scene so any injuries may be assessed.

It is unknown at this time if any people were located in the K9 search.

No fatalities were reported in the crash. An investigation into the crash is on going.

Local 5 will continue to bring you updates on air and online as more information on the crash becomes available.

