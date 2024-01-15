SHERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County caused a serious injury on Monday evening on State Highway 57.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just before 5:00 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of County Road RR and State Highway 57 in the town of Sherman.

One vehicle reportedly had two occupants, and one suffered what appears to be a serious injury. One was operated by a 41-year-old woman from Washington County, and the other passenger was a 34-year-old man from Sheboygan. The other vehicle was driven by a 25-year-old Sheboygan County resident.

Road conditions and failure to yield appear to have been contributing factors in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the occupants are not being released at this time.