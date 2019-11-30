Two-vehicle Sheboygan crash sends five to the hospital

SHEBOYGAN (WFRV) — On Friday around 5:22 PM Sheboygan officials responded to a two-vehicle accident on STHY 57 at the intersection of County Road FF in the Town of Rhine.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2011 Ford Fiesta being operated by a 32-year-old male from Kiel was traveling north on STHY 57 and turned west in front of a south bound 2000 Dodge Caravan being operated by a 30-year-old male from Kiel.

The operator of the Ford was transported by Orange Cross Ambulance Service to Froedtert Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Dodge, along with a 29 year old female from Kiel and two children were transported by Orange Cross Ambulance Service to Aurora Memorial Medical Center all with non-life threatening injuries.

Names will not be released until after 10:00am on Saturday.