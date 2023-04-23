KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old southeast Wisconsin man is in custody after a woman reported bullets being shot through her apartment in the early morning hours of April 20.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of 60th Street for reports of a shooting.

The woman who reported the incident stated that she believed the bullets came from the apartment across from her, officers say.

Officers quickly evacuated adjacent apartments, as well as units above and below the suspect apartment after finding bullet holes in the affected apartment.

The release states that officers initiated contact with the ‘uncooperative’ 60-year-old Kenosha man and took him into custody.

Charges of Recklessly Endangering Safety, Threats to Officers, and Going Armed While Intoxicated are being referred.

After an initial investigation, two apartments were discovered to have been hit by gunfire. “The residents were very lucky to have escaped being hurt or killed,” the Kenosha Police Department said.

No further details were provided. The suspect’s name is being withheld until charges have officially been filed.