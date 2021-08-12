Two Wisconsin brothers facing federal charges, posed as FedEx workers to steal money

(AP) – Two brothers accused in Marathon County of posing as FedEx employees to steal money are now facing federal charges of money laundering.

A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Mario Amezcua-Cardenas and 20-year-old Moises Amezcua-Cardenas, of Rothschild, contacted employees at businesses in the Stevens Point, Rib Mountain and Wausau areas pretending to work for FedEx.

Prosecutors say they would tell employees they needed to pay cash before they could deliver packages. One employee turned over $243,000 to the brothers.

The indictment a federal grand jury returned Wednesday said the brothers would pose as company attorneys, store managers or upper management from a corporate office to talk employees into giving them the money.

    Photo Courtesy of Marathon County Sheriff’s Office – Moises Amezcua-Cardenas
    Photo Courtesy of Marathon County Sheriff’s Office – Mario Amezcua-Cardenas

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, both Moises and Mario’s bond was set at $500,000. Court records show Moises and Mario both plead not guilty.

Both men are facing the following charges:

  • Mario Amezcua-Cardenas
    • Two counts of Theft-False Representation > $10,000 – $100,000
    • Two counts of Theft-False Representation > $5,000 – $10,000
    • One count of Theft-False Representation > $100,000
    • One count of Money Laundering-Knowngly Organizes/Initates/Finances/Facilitates (over $100,000)
  • Moises Amezcua-Cardenas
    • One count of Theft-False Representation > $10,000 – $100,000
    • One count of Theft-False Representation > $100,000
    • One count of Money Laundering-Knowngly Organizes/Initates/Finances/Facilitates (over $100,000)

