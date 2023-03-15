NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin cities chose to celebrate 150 years together in their own unique way.

The city of Neenah Celebrated 150 years as a city and inside city hall made an exhibit for visitors to come and see various artifacts from local police and fire departments.

One of those items is a wooden chair that is rooted in the city’s history.

“We Refurbished the mayor’s chair. The mayor’s chair that you can see on display was donated in 1918 and was made out of wood from the council tree which is our logo.” – Neenah Mayor Jane Lang

The city of Menasha is also celebrating the milestone with Neenah despite not turning 150 until next year.

The historical societies for both cities are working together to lead the celebration with the kickoff of the celebration taking place at the Octagon House in Neenah.

“We look at each other now as one community and it’s great timing to be able to celebrate 150 years as a community rather than two distinct cities.” -Menasha Historical Society Vice President Kathleen Humski

Both cities will still hold their own events, but events like this one are a good way to incorporate both cities.