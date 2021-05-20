Two Wisconsin cities ranked in “2021’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career”

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Americans who have spent time in foster care are far more likely than other adults to lack a college degree, health insurance and a stable health care provider, according to a new federal analysis released Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that is unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(WFRV) – Graduation season is upon us and as the Class of 2021 begins searching for their next career endeavor, graduates in Wisconsin may find some comfort knowing that two local cities have been ranked as one of the best places to start a career.

According to WalletHub, a free credit report and score company, using data drawn from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, United States Conference of Mayors, Bureau of Economic Analysis, and WalletHub research, they compared 182 U.S. cities and the professional opportunities available within these areas.

The areas ranked included 150 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Researchers measured these cities based on two categories, professional opportunity and quality of life.

Within these two areas, researchers used 28 different metrics to accurately examine these cities. Metrics included: the availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, housing affordability, workforce diversity, commuter-friendly jobs, and job satisfaction at these locations.

Out of the 182 total cities analyzed using these metrics, two Wisconsin cities managed to make the list. The City of Madison secured a spot in the top 20 cities ranking at number 16, while the City of Milwaukee trailed behind at number 132.

According to research, the City of Madison was reported to have a higher quality of life over a majority of the top 10 cities listed, yet fell short in the professional opportunities category.

Stealing the number one spot as the top-ranked city providing the most availability for entry-level jobs, better monthly average starting salary, and greater housing affordability was Salt Lake City in Utah. Following close behind, falling at number two was the City of Orlando in Florida. And at the bottom of the barrel, with the lowest scores in both the professional opportunity and the quality of life categories, is the City of Newark in New Jersey.

A few other notable findings to help steer recent college graduates in the right direction include:

The City of Tacoma in Washington is said to have the highest monthly average starting salary.

Oxnard in California is reported to have the highest workforce diversity.

South Burlington in Vermont reportedly has the lowest unemployment rate.

For the full list of all U.S. cities ranked in WalletHub’s 2021’s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career, click here.