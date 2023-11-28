GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin companies have been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in connection to the death of a worker at Lambeau Field back in mid-June.

Miron Construction Co., Inc. and Mavid Construction Services were both fined over $10,000 for the death of a Mavid worker who became trapped while working on the north scoreboard at Lambeau Field.

OSHA records show that eight serious citations were issued, four to Miron and four to Mavid. Additionally, Miron was fined $18,976, and Mavid was fined $15,626 for the incident.

Below are the four citations received by Miron and Mavid:

General Safety and Health Provisions

29 CFR 1926.20(b)(3): The use of any machinery, tool, material, or equipment which is not in compliance with any applicable requirement of this part is prohibited. Such machine, tool, material, or equipment shall either be identified as unsafe by tagging or locking the controls to render them inoperable or shall be physically removed from its place of operation. On or about June 15, 2023, with respect to a worksite located at 165 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304, employees of Mavid Construction Services were exposed to pinch-point hazards associated with the operation of an electric dumbwaiter when the employer did not ensure the controls for the lift had been tagged or locked to render the lift inoperable. The electric dumbwaiter had not been adequately guarded, as required in 1926.552.

29 CFR 1926.20(b)(4): The employer shall permit only those employees qualified by training or experience to operate equipment and machinery. On or about June 15, 2023, with respect to a worksite located at 165 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304, employees of Mavid Construction Services were exposed to pinch-point hazards associated with the operation of an electric dumbwaiter when the employer did not ensure that employees were qualified by training or experience prior to allowing them to operate the lifting device.

Material Hoists, Personnel Hoists, and Elevators

29 CFR 1926.552(d): Permanent elevators under the care and custody of the employer and used by employees for work covered by this Act shall comply with the requirements of American National Standards Institute A17.1-1965 with addenda A17.1a-1967, A17.1b-1968, A17.1c-1969, A17.1d-1970, and inspected in accordance with A17.2-1960 with addenda A17.2a-1965, A17.2b-1967. On or about June 15, 2023, with respect to a worksite located at 165 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304, employees of Mavid Construction Services were exposed to pinch-point hazards associated with the operation of an electric dumbwaiter when the employer did not ensure the dumbwaiter complied with American National Standards Institute A17.1-1965 with addenda A17.1a-1967, A17.1b-1968, A17.1c-1969, A17.1d-1970.

29 CFR 1926.552(a)(1): The employer shall comply with the manufacturer’s specifications and limitations applicable to the operation of all hoists and elevators. Where manufacturer’s specifications are not available, the limitations assigned to the equipment shall be based on the determinations of a professional engineer competent in the field. On or about June 15, 2023, with respect to a worksite located at 165 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304, employees of Mavid Construction Services were exposed to pinch-point hazards associated with the operation of an electric dumbwaiter when the employer did not ensure that employees were trained in the limitations and operating instructions assigned by a Professional Engineer.

The construction worker was rushed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.