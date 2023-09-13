(WFRV) – Two Wisconsin wholesale dealers had their licenses revoked by the Department of Transportation for violating state law.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license for Alpine Financial LLC, located in Elkhorn, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements.

The order determined that Alpine Financial violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles, and falsified title documents when selling vehicles to customers.

Due to the nature of the violations, the department took action to immediately revoke the license on July 19. The decision to revoke the license was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on August 10, and although given the opportunity to appeal, Alpine Financial did not, making the decision final.

Additionally, the state of Wisconsin revoked the wholesale dealer license for EZ Auto Sales LLC, located in Arlington, for failing to follow administrative requirements.

Like Alpine Financial, EZ Auto Sales violated state law when they sold motor vehicles directly to consumers. Their license was revoked on July 19, and the decision was upheld by a WisDOT hearing on August 11. EZ Auto Sales also did not appeal, making the decision final.