COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man from Wisconsin were arrested on several drug-related charges.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, May 3, a deputy with the agency conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 for a traffic violation.

During contact with the driver, identified as Jameson Jones, 19, from La Crosse, the deputy noticed drugs inside the vehicle. Authorities searched the vehicle, where they found numerous drug trafficking items.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered these drugs were acquired within the City of Portage. Authorities from the area executed a search warrant on a residence where the sole occupant of the house attempted to flee by jumping off the second-story balcony.

He was eventually apprehended by law enforcement and identified as Devin Boeder, 18, from Portage. Boeder was also taken to the Columbia County Jail on several drug charges.

Throughout the searches on the vehicle and the residence, authorities found over $40,000 in cash, 7,778 THC vape cartridges, around 14 pounds of THC wax, more than a half-pound of THC oil, around a half-pound of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, a money counting machine, drug packaging, and a 9mm handgun with serial numbers filed down.

“The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to make identifying those trafficking illegal drugs a priority,” wrote deputies on Facebook. “These are large-scale drug dealers targeting our youth. These THC vape devices have been showing up at schools in the local communities.”

Jones and Boeder are facing the following charges:

Jameson Jones, 19, La Crosse

Manufacture/Possession with Intent to Deliver THC >10,000g Felony



Devin Boeder, 18, Portage

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC 2,500-10,000g Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocin or Psilocybin >100-500g Felony

Possession of Cocaine Misdemeanor

Maintain a Drug Trafficking Place Misdemeanor

Obstruct or Resist an Officer Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor



Court records show that Jones is due back in court on June 9 for a Pre-Trial Conference, whereas Boeder will have his Preliminary Hearing on May 10.

No additional details have been provided.