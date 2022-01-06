Two Wisconsin firefighters who were responding to a crash, killed in collision with semi on US 151

(WFRV) – Two on-duty firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi-truck in southwest Wisconsin as they were responding to a different crash.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in of a crash that happened near Mile Marker 38. A Mineral Point Fire Truck was responding to the scene with two firefighters on board.

While on USH 151, the fire truck tried to turn into an emergency crossover when it was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. Both the fire truck and semi were traveling northbound on USH 151.

Authorities say that both firefighters were killed in the crash, and the driver of the semi was uninjured. Both the fire truck and the semi reportedly had ‘heavy’ damage. The fire truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

Crews are still at the scene removing the vehicles involved.

The names of the two firefighters, as well as the driver of the semi, will be released at a later time. There is a detour in place that is routing traffic onto business 151 through the City of Mineral Point.

Mineral Point is just over two hours southwest of Fond du Lac.