CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public to share any possible security footage they may have on two juveniles who allegedly went on a ‘mini crime spree’ in southern Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Caledonia Police Department responded to a call about the two juveniles appearing to try and enter a locked vehicle near Middle Road and Six Mile Road.

Police say the suspects were on scooters and were eventually located behind a nearby gas station where they tried to hide in the bushes. The two suspects were arrested and reportedly admitted to their actions.

Authorities say the suspects admitted to entering vehicles and businesses on the 5200 block of Douglass Avenue. The suspects stated their ‘mini crime spree’ started at 4:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, and ended at 10:30 p.m.

Officials interviewed both suspects and contacted Racine County Human Services before releasing the suspects to their parents.

Police are calling for the public’s help in this incident as anyone with information or security footage should contact the Caledonia Police Department.