FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men were arrested after one of them allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in Fond du Lac.

According to a release, The Fond du Lac Police Department carried out a search warrant on Friday at 2 pm. in an apartment on the 200 block of East Rees Street in Fond du Lac as part of an investigation into a burglary from March 16.

As police executed the search warrant, an unrelated medical incident was reported in an apartment nearby on the 200 block of Ledgeview Avenue.

When police entered the apartment they located a 38-year-old man from Allenton Wisconsin and a 54-year-old Allenton man. The 54-year-old man was reportedly actively overdosing on suspected fentanyl.

Officials immediately began lifesaving efforts and called in paramedics.

The 38-year-old man was arrested immediately on a drug charge. The 54-year-old man was taken and treated at a hospital before also being arrested on drug charges.

Both men are being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail and an investigation into the burglary is still active.

No other details are available at this time, Local Five will update this story if more information is released.