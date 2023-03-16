(WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop when a K9 unit discovered almost three pounds of cocaine amongst other drug paraphernalia.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 unit was requested to help assist at a traffic stop on I-41 near STH 23 by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper around 5:54 p.m.

The release states that the state trooper had reason to believe the stopped vehicle was transporting illegal drugs. K9 Rip was brought in to do an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted leading to a search of the vehicle.

From the search, officials were able to recover a 1.2-kilogram brick of cocaine (over 2.6 lbs), 3 grams of fentanyl, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Courtesy of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says both men inside the vehicle were from the Fox Valley area. Both men were also transported to the fond du Lac county Jail.

The driver reportedly has a long criminal history including prior drug convictions, multiple OWI offenses, and possession of cocaine. He was out on bond through Washington County.

The passenger also had a criminal history which includes drug and firearm-related charges. at the time, he had an active warrant for his arrest out of Winnebago county.

Authorities say the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group was called in to help with the ongoing investigation.

No other details have been made available. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.