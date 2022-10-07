EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged. Two people were charged with multiple counts of damage to property after 30 mailboxes were reportedly damaged.

Authorities say that an investigation revealed that 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign in Eastman and Prairie du Chien were damaged. The two suspects were Mitchell Sipos and Joseph Ready, both of whom are 21 and from Eastman.

Eastman and Prairie du Chien are in western Wisconsin near the border of Minnesota.

The case is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.