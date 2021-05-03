Two Wisconsin men charged with entering Capitol in Jan. 6 attack

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington. Some people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not join a deadly insurrection. Experts say it’s unlikely that they can mount a viable defense on First Amendment free speech grounds, but some appear intent on trying. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Wisconsin men have been charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Brandon Nelson and Abram Markofski are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

An FBI affidavit says Nelson told agents that he and Markofski drove to Washington to see President Donald Trump’s political rally. The affidavit said both he and Markofski admitted entering the Capitol.

Hundreds of cases have been brought against people who entered the Capitol as a pro-Trump mob stormed the building, seeking to block certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Five people died, including a police officer.