WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from central Wisconsin were arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and face a minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday that charges Devin Needham, 36, and Ari Lor, 30, with possessing methamphetamine for distribution.

Needham is from Wausau and Lor is from Appleton.

The indictment charges Needham and Lor with possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine and alleges that they possessed the narcotics on June 20, 2022.

Lor was arrested on June 20 in Wausau, and Needham was arrested in Wausau on August 2. Authorities say that the two men are currently in custody at the Marathon County Jail.

If convicted, Needham and Lor face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force comprised of investigators, and assistance from the:

FBI

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office

Wausau Police Department

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin State Patrol

Everest Metro Police Department

Wisconsin’s National Guard Counterdrug Program

Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group

Marathon County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was provided.