MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Criminal charges have been issued for two men in connection to firing shots at Milwaukee police officers during a vehicle pursuit.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, October 6, shortly before 2:45 a.m. on the 3900 block of North 23rd Street.

One officer was reportedly hit by debris from the gunfire but did not require medical attention.

As a result, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against 35-year-old Antwan L. Davis and 28-year-old Rashad M. Gooden.

Davis is facing the following charges:

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony F

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony G

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony Felony G

Possess w/Intent-Cocaine (<1-5g) Felony F



As for Gooden, he is facing similar charges:

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony B

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – PTAC, as a Party to a Crime – Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony F

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer Felony I



Court records show that Davis is scheduled to appear in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday for his initial appearance. If convicted, he is facing up to 245 years in prison and fines up to $100,000.

Gooden has already made his initial appearance and had a cash bond set at $200,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 18. If convicted, Gooden is facing up to 216 years in prison and fines up to $35,000.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will continue to follow this case as it progresses.