PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured following a UTV crash in western Wisconsin, where the driver reportedly tried to load an unconscious man back into the UTV.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office released information on a crash that happened on October 9. A 9-1-1 call came in that mentioned there was a UTV crash in the Village of Prairie Farm and the driver was reportedly trying to load an unconscious man back into the UTV.

Citizens at the scene apparently stopped the driver from loading the man back into the UTV. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Deputies saw the UTV near the scene of the crash, and a short pursuit followed. The UTV driver was identified as 35-year-old Daniel Anson.

Anson was initially taken into custody but was later flown to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that happened in the crash.

The other man involved in the incident was identified as 61-year-old Gerry Beach. He was sent to a hospital for unknown injuries that happened in the crash.

Authorities say alcohol is a contributing factor to the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

No additional information was provided.