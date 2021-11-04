Two Wisconsin men sentenced for drug trafficking on the Menominee Indian Reservation

MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men were sentenced to a total of 5 years imprisonment for their involvement in drug trafficking on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to the Eastern District of Wisconsin, two men, identified as 37-year-old John Negani of Lac du Flambeau and 50-year-old Scott Mielkie of Lake Tomahawk, received sentences related to their involvement in drug trafficking on the Menominee Indian Reservation in February.

Authorities explain that on February 24, a tribal patrol officer stopped Negani and Mielkie’s vehicle due to an ‘equipment violation’. During the traffic stop, a drug detection police dog allegedly began detecting the presence of drugs located somewhere in the vehicle.

After further investigation, the drug detection police dog led the officer to uncover just under 30 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, the patrol officer also discovered a Dan Wesson Arms .357 Magnum revolver inside the vehicle.

According to court records, police later determined Negani and Mielkie had traveled to the Menominee Indian Reservation from the Lac du Flambeau area where they purchased the methamphetamine from a source of Negani’s, and then were traveling back “up north” for further distribution before they were stopped by the patrol officer.

Both Negani and Mielkie pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Court records state Negani was sentenced to three years imprisonment with four years of supervised release while Mielkie was sentenced to two years imprisonment with three years of supervised release.