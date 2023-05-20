A flag is reflected in the window of a Milwaukee Police Department vehicle Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman is in custody after allegedly crashing into a Milwaukee PD squad car on Friday, officers suspect the woman to have been under the influence.

According to a release, the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the collision that took place around just after midnight on Friday, May 19.

Two officers were responding to a call for service when their squad car was hit from behind. Both the 23 and 24-year-old officers were taken, and later released, from a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody for a ‘suspected OWI,’ the release states.

Charges are currently pending and no other information was provided.