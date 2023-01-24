Did your favorite pizzeria make the cut? (Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots.

On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee.

The two pizza spots are:

Santino’s Little Italy – Milwaukee Ranked 46th

Novanta – Madison Ranked 83rd



Santino’s website displays multiple reviews from various places including Zagat and the Washington Post. Their menu shows its various items including, pizza, pasta, salads and other options.

Santino’s Little Italy is located at 352 East Stewart Street.

Novanta says they opened back in June 2013 and currently have two locations, one in Madison and one in Middleton. Their menu highlights its various pizza options with or without tomato sauce.

The top five pizza places on the list were in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Nevada and Utah. The full list can be viewed here.