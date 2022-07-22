MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two police departments in Wisconsin received the same bomb threat in what appeared to be a swatting incident involving a technical college.

The Menomonie Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a reported bomb threat at the Menomonie Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC). The department reportedly received a call with the caller having ‘located’ a bomb at CVTC.

The caller reportedly gave a building and room number where the bomb was located. However, that room number did not exist, according to police.

Officers responded to the school and evacuated the buildings. The buildings were then cleared and search and nothing was found.

It was reportedly verified that the Eau Claire Police Department received the same threat. Authorities say that the incident appears to have been a ‘swatting’ type incident.

There is no threat to the community.

‘Swatting’ is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary:

the action of making a false report of a serious emergency so that a SWAT team (= a group of officers trained to deal with dangerous situations) will go to a person’s home, by someone who wants to frighten, upset, or cause problems for that person Cambridge Dictionary

This wasn’t the only bomb-related incident on Thursday, as a mysterious package with a potential bomb had been placed on the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Campus in Sturgeon Bay.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.