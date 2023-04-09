CAMERON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two police officers in northwestern Wisconsin were pronounced dead on the scene of a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon after gunfire was exchanged, leaving three dead.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), the incident began just before 3:40 p.m. on April 8 in the Village of Cameron.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department initially conducted the traffic stop.

Details regarding the actual traffic stop are scarce, however, the release states that “during the traffic stop, gunfire was exchanged,” and that one Chetek Police Officer and one Cameron Police Officer were pronounced dead at the scene.

The involved individual was reportedly taken to a hospital where they later died, authorities say.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the:

Barron County Sheriff’s Office

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin State Crime Lab

DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

No further information was provided about the incident.