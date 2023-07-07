(WFRV) – Each year, Yelp comes up with hundreds of studies ranking some of the country’s best restaurants, breweries, and various businesses.

Recently, the company released its second annual Top 100 Ice Cream Shops of 2023, two of which are in Wisconsin.

The extensive list includes the basics, exotic flavors, over-the-top toppings, and cool ways to consume the popular dessert in cones, cups, sandwiches, and any other container you can imagine.

Coming in at number 55 is Leon’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee. Leon’s is a classic, family-owned drive-in that features neon signage and makes you feel like you’re back in the 1950s. It’s still owned and operated by the original family that opened it in 1942.

Leon’s serves basic flavors such as vanilla and chocolate. In addition, the diner serves butter pecan and a special flavor of the day, which can include strawberry, raspberry, mint, maple walnut, cinnamon, and even blue moon.

Leon’s Frozen Custard thrives as a local hangout spot for all ages. They’re located at 3131 South 27th Street in Milwaukee and are open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Following behind Leon’s is Wisconsin’s only other entry on the list, Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Greenfield.

Kopp’s was able to sneak in on the list, charting at 93. Like Leon’s, Kopp’s was founded over 50 years ago and continues to thrive in the Milwaukee area today. They have established a reputation as a go-to burger and custard joint.

According to Kopp’s website, they were the first custard stand to offer a special ‘Flavor of the Day’ in addition to the more traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla.

The Flavor of the Day has seen some delicious entries come through, such as chocolate chip cookie dough, lemon raspberry shortbread, grasshopper fudge, cookies and cream, and cherry amaretto cheesecake, to name a few.

While this list primarily focuses on ice cream and custard, you cannot go wrong with a Kopp’s burger and some cheese fries.

Kopp’s has since expanded and has three locations in southeast Wisconsin: Greenfield, Brookfield, and Glendale. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday while staying open an extra hour on Friday and Saturday.

Leon’s and Kopp’s were the only two Wisconsin locations on the list, while Coneflower Creamery in Omaha, Nebraska, took the top spot.

For Yelp’s complete list, you can click here.