GLENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers from Wisconsin were taken into custody after allegedly trying to rob Qdoba and hiding from police in the ceiling.

According to the Glendale Police Department, on March 13 around 10:45 p.m., officers were sent to Qdoba for a reported armed robbery in progress. All employees were reportedly able to get out of the building when officers arrived.

Employees told officers that the two suspects were still inside. Authorities say the suspects tried to get out of the restaurant, but officers were already in positions at the front and rear doors.

Officers went into the restaurant, only to find out the suspects climbed into the ceiling above the kitchen area. The suspects allegedly refused to come down.

A stand-off followed, and around 1:30 a.m. the suspects were seen breaking through the drywall into an adjacent unit. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The two were only identified as an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both of which are from Milwaukee.

The following charges will reportedly be sought against the suspects:

Robbery

False Imprisonment

Resisting Arrest

The investigation is ongoing and more information will reportedly be released when available. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.