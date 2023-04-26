STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin teens have been arrested following an over two-month time span of multiple stolen and attempted stolen vehicles being reported to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

In a release from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, between February 7 and April 10 of this year, the department received six reports of stolen vehicles or vehicles damaged by someone trying to steal them.

The department says it has made two arrests, one for an incident on February 21 where a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his part in a theft from a business on Egg Harbor Road. He has had charges referred to the Juvenile Justice System.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner Consent and two counts of Removing Major Vehicle Components without Owner Consent. This stems from two reports from a business on North 14th Avenue and could include more charges as the suspect reportedly damaged a third vehicle in an attempt to steal it.

The department says no arrests have been made for a February 7 report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on Georgia Street, West Pine Street, and South 18th Avenue. The department also says no arrests have been made for a March 14 report of a stolen vehicle from a home on South Geneva Street.

Authorities say they expect more arrests to be made and are currently working to locate an 18-year-old man who allegedly played a role in a number of the reported incidents.