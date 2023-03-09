(WFRV) – Two women from Wisconsin are facing domestic terrorism charges following an attack on a proposed Atlanta police training center.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, on March 5 a group of ‘violent agitators’ used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to make a ‘coordinated attack’ on construction equipment and police officers. The group reportedly changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and allegedly started throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers.

Authorities say the group destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment. Multiple law enforcement agencies were sent to the area and several people were detained.

In total, 35 ‘agitators’ were detained and after further investigation, 23 of them were arrested and charged with Domestic Terrorism. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is the charging agency.

The police department provided the following statement:

The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm, and clearly do not reflect a peaceful demonstration. Thankfully, officers exercised sound judgment and restraint while conducting non-lethal enforcement and arrests. With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrests. City of Atlanta Police Department

Of the 23 that were arrested, both 19-year-old Kayley Meissner and 22-year-old Grace Martin are from Wisconsin. Jail information shows the two have a Madison address, each has a different zip code.

Jail records for Meissner and Martin show Domestic Terrorism listed as the charge.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.