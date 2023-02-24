GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southwestern Wisconsin conducted a search warrant at a residence and found a substantial amount of methamphetamine on Thursday.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on February 23, just after midnight, deputies conducted a narcotics-related search warrant at the 48000 block of Del La Mater Road near the Village of Gays Mills.

While executing a search of the residence, officials discovered and seized numerous items of evidentiary value, such as a large amount of meth, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, currency, a scale, packaging materials, and more.

As a result of the investigation, deputies took 68-year-old Kim Wardell into custody for several offenses, including maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

In addition to Wardell’s arrest, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also took 57-year-old John Haggerty from Gays Mills into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and obstructing.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 326-8414.

No additional details were provided.