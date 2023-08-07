(WFRV) – Two people were arrested in central Wisconsin after a deputy reportedly saw ‘several’ indicators of drug possession during a traffic stop on I-39.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6 around 7:30 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle on I-39 for a speeding violation. Two people were reportedly inside the vehicle, and the deputy allegedly saw ‘several’ indicators of drug possession.

Below is a breakdown of the two people that were arrested, provided by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office:

Driver 57-year-old Joseph Cole-Bey (Ashland, Wis.) Felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine Felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl Possession of drug paraphernalia

Passenger 34-year-old Sarah Plucinski (Odanah, Wis.) Felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine Felony possession with intent to deliver fentanyl Possession of schedule four narcotic Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony bail jumping Misdemeanor bail jumping



Authorities say that both were sent to the Columbia County Jail.

Drug possession and trafficking continues to be a dangerous behavior commonly occurring on the roadways of Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Office continues to place the safety of those traveling on our roads as a top priority by locating and removing drug traffickers before they are able to distribute these substances into our community. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Court records show that neither has been officially charged in court for the incident in Columbia County at this time.

No additional information was provided.