SHARON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph and ramming a patrol car.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9 around 5 a.m., a report came in from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle that was wanted. Two suspects were in the vehicle and were reportedly considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle was later located around 5:20 a.m., and when authorities tried to pull the vehicle over, it sped up to 100 mph. Officials said the conditions were foggy.

The chase went through three different municipalities along with public and private property. The suspects fled through farm fields and later abandoned the vehicle.

Another vehicle was stolen from a landscape company. Authorities continued to chase the vehicle into Rock County, and the suspects were stopped near Bradford.

Officials mentioned that the suspects did ram a Rock County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The two were taken into custody for multiple charges.

36-year-old Michael Dunaway (from Beloit) Driver of the vehicle Operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (three counts) Fleeing and eluding Possession of stolen property Operate after revocation/OWI related Resist and obstruct an officer 1st degree recklessly endanger safety Felony bail jumping Felon in possession of a firearm Disorderly conduct while armed

32-year-old Denise Williams (from Beloit) Passenger of the vehicle Possession of stolen property Disorderly Conduct while armed Resist and obstruct an officer Operate without owner’s consent/Party to the crime



The investigation was ongoing, and no additional information was provided. Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the authorities.

