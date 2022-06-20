YORKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women reportedly received life-threatening injuries after crashing while skydiving in Wisconsin.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 1:45 p.m., authorities were sent to a skydiving center for a rescue. Two people were tandem skydiving and had life-threatening injuries after crashing.

The skydiving center was the Skydive Midwest Skydiving Center in Yorkville.

Officials say that a 28-year-old woman from Racine and a 49-year-old woman from Chicago were the two that were injured. During the descent, the parachute was deployed, but lost control around 20 to 30 feet from the ground and crashed.

Both were airlifted to local trauma centers.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.