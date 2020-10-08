Two women arrested after Manitowoc Co. pursuit in stolen vehicle from Sturgeon Bay

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women are in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit in Manitowoc County on Wednesday.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says they received an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms from the Sturgeon Bay area.

Shortly before 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Goodwin Road east of CTH B within the Township of Manitowoc.

When the lieutenant attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, reaching about 100 mph speeds with the pursuit lasting three minutes.

While traveling southbound on CTH B north of Schatzie Lane, the driver attempted to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control, crashing into the east ditch, hitting trees.

The occupants then fled on foot. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old woman, the passenger, was taken into custody a short distance from the vehicle.

Deputies then searched the area and, a short time later, K-9 Leon located the driver, a 32-year-old woman. She was then taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was the vehicle reported stolen from the Sturgeon Bay area. During a search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was located.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

