Two-year project restores Kewaunee Riverview Park, lessening erosion

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The views at the Riverview ATV Park have changed for visitors next season because of a two-year restoration project.

According to a release, the restoration project addresses water quality, erosion, and habitat improvement in the park.

Officials say the renovations should help eliminate the need for repeated trail improvements that have happened in the past.

“The area we are working on is a very steep ravine, so we’ve had multiple, through large rain events, washouts on the trail that take a lot of repairs. So this is a way to mitigate damage to the trail,” says Dave Myers, Kewaunee Co. Promotions & Recreation Director.

The Kewaunee County Administrator’s Office says the project started in fall 2018 and ended when nine-acres were seeded with a native pollinator buffer because of the help and machinery donated by Heim’s Hillcrest Dairy.

Federal and state grants went toward building three wetland basins along the western edge of the park’s wooded ravine to boost environmental conservation efforts, including improving water quality, and slowing water flow, says the Administrator’s Office.

Officials also say rocks were placed along the ravine corridor to stabilize the banks because of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant.

The park is said to reopen for riding in spring 2021.