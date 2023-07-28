KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two young adults from Wisconsin are dead after a pickup truck carrying five individuals crashed into a building early Friday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Kenosha Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on the 4000 block of 75th Street. After arriving on the scene, officers observed a red pickup truck carrying five people that had hit the building of Play it Again Sports and was partially inside.

Four of the five individuals were seriously injured in the crash. Despite emergency personnel’s best efforts, two of the victims died at the scene. They are identified as 22-year-old Dylan Zamora from Kenosha and 21-year-old Jenna Barrette, also from Kenosha.

The 20-year-old driver is in critical condition along with a 21-year-old passenger. A 22-year-old was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

“The Kenosha Police Department would like to extend their condolences to all the individuals who were negatively impacted by this tragic event,” stated officers.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203.