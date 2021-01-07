GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Tyco reaches settlement in class-action lawsuit with Peshtigo residents

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Tyco agreed to provide up to $17.5 million for Peshtigo residents who have been affected by PFAS from Tyco’s Fire Technology Center (FTC).

The agreement will compensate Peshtigo residents who live within a defined area affected by PFAS from the FTC.

“This settlement is a good outcome for the people of Peshtigo. It is right that they are compensated for the damages that occurred to them and their property. I am also happy to see that efforts to ensure a permanent, clean drinking water supply continue. We will be vigilant in ensuring that this takes place,” says Senator Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay).

According to a release, there are still several procedural and legal steps that must occur before the settlement is final and payments are made.

According to a release, those eligible to file a claim are current or former residents and current or former landowners who owned and/or lived at a property with a private drinking water well source for at least one year between Jan. 1, 1965, and Dec. 31, 2020, in the impacted area bounded in the north by University Drive, in the south by Heath Lane, in the west by Roosevelt Road and in the east by the Bay of Green Bay, all in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

