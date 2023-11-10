MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Oshkosh North point guard and Pacers starter Tyrese Haliburton put on a show Thursday night in front of his home crowd when Indiana took on the Milwaukee Bucks, and Haliburton paid tribute to an Oshkosh frozen favorite through his sneakers.

Haliburton sported Nike shoes with pink bottoms and a custard top in honor of Leon’s Frozen Custard, one of Oshkosh’s hotspots for dessert. Leon’s also has a location in Milwaukee, a place many Bucks fans know all too well.

The Indiana Pacers posted on its X account of Haliburton rocking the fresh Nike shoes during warmups, which clearly made the Oshkosh favorite a beast on the court.

Haliburton finished Thursday’s game against Milwaukee with 29 points, shooting 58.8% from the field. He also had ten assists and six rebounds to cap off a stellar performance and 126-124 victory over the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his best game of the season with 54 points, while Damian Lillard sat out due to a lingering calf injury.

Tyrese Haliburton is having his best start to a season in his career, averaging 23.6 points, 11.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Not too bad for a kid out of Wisconsin.