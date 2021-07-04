Tyson Foods Inc. recalls over 8M pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to harmful bacteria contamination

(WFRV) – Toss that tender and drop the drumstick, Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling over 8,000,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products reportedly contaminated with harmful bacteria, which has already caused one death.

On Saturday, Tyson Foods Inc. announced it is recalling around 8,492,832 pounds of chicken products after discovering the products contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) states that this bacteria primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Health officials say that Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Medical professionals add that in pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, the disease can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

The CDC reports that three listeriosis illnesses, three hospitalizations, and one death due to Listeria monocytogenes occurred between April 6 through June 5 and that people in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Tyson Foods Inc. says the frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, and shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and the Department of Defense locations.

The organization says consumers and institutions should not serve or eat these products but instead throw them out right away.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products that are subject to recall are also listed here and the view labels are available here.