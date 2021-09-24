FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Tyson Foods to donate 30,000+ pounds of food at New London community event

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Tyson Foods is donating more than 30,000 pounds of food to a local Wisconsin community.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tyson Foods will be donating around 35,000 pounds of food at a community event taking place at Tyson New London facility located on 3620 County Rd D.

Organizers say that the event will be “COVID-friendly” and will operate by residents waiting in their vehicles while volunteers from the facility, load cases of food products.

Tyson team members will also reportedly be on-site at the donation event to answer any questions residents may have about employment opportunities with the company. 

Organizers note that any leftover food will be donated to the local food banks.  

